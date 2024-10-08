Atlanta Falcons already proving Kirk Cousins was worth every penny
By Arkesh Ray
At least two of the Falcons' 10 losses last year were directly on the quarterback, with Desmond Ridder throwing game-losing interceptions against both the Commanders and Panthers. Win both those games and the Atlanta Falcons would have been NFC South Champions. Quarterback play has haunted the Falcons for two years and the franchise had enough handing Kirk Cousins a four-year $180-million dollar deal.
Five weeks into the season the deal has been worth every penny. There is an easy argument without Cousins this Atlanta team is sitting at 0-5 working on mock drafts instead of dreaming of their first postseason berth since 2017. Kirk Cousins already has three game-winning drives and Atlanta sits at 3-2 in control of the NFC South.
There is no questioning the fact Kirk Cousins has been worth every penny for the Atlanta Falcons
Through five weeks he has 1,383 passing yards is good for 5th most in the NFL. His eight touchdown passes are tied for third. His 509 passing yards in week five were not only the most by any QB this year, but the most by any QB since Joe Burrow in 2021.
The best part is Kirk Cousins is getting the Falcons' weapons involved, and all of them. Darnell Mooney has been a very pleasant surprise, and the connection between him and Cousins has been golden. Mooney has over 300 yards and three touchdowns in five games.
Kirk Cousins seems to be worth every penny, let's hope the hot start continues and what matters taking the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Kirk Cousins might be overpaid by some standards.
For Atlanta, the veteran quarterback has saved the season and given the team's fans reason to believe things are finally changing in 2024. This isn't the same Atlanta Falcons fans have grown tired of.