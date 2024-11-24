Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Bucs setting NFC South up for fantastic finish
By Nick Halden
As we near Thanksgiving the NFC playoff race is starting to take shape with it becoming clear the NFC South is only getting one team in. The NFC North has reason to believe all four teams still have hope of making a playoff run while Washington appears to have at least one wildcard spot locked down.
Who hosts a wildcard game for the NFC South will come down to Atlanta vs. Tampa in what should be a great finish. While the Falcons might have what equates to a two-game lead they will be playing the Chargers and Vikings while Tampa finishes out what appears to be the easiest schedule left in the league. The division race is anything but over despite the Falcons sweeping the season series.
For the first time since the start of the season, Atlanta's NFC South lead is in jeopardy
The Falcons need to split with the Vikings and Chargers while taking care of business against the Raiders, Giants, and Panthers to hold their division lead. However, this is no easy feat considering what we saw from the Falcons against the Saints and Broncos. If this is the version of the Falcons that shows up after the bye they will go 0-2 with Tampa taking back control of the division.
Considering their early season start and the money spent in the offseason anything short of a division title is going to be a frustrating end. One that demands accountability whether it is changes in the front office or on the coaching staff.
No question, the pressure is all on Atlanta as Baker Mayfield's Bucs continue to thrive in an underdog role. Perhaps a week to get healthier and reset will turn back the clock to the Falcons we watched early in the season. Regardless, the division race is setting up to be one of the better late finishes in the conference.