Atlanta Falcons announcing draft plans with odd NFL Combine decision

Ahead of this week's combine, the Atlanta Falcons made it known they would only be speaking with defensive players. It is the defensive coaches and leadership that are attending the event and will be completely focused on one side of the ball throughout the process. The fact the Falcons are focused on the defense shouldn't come as a surprise. The team is returning every offensive starter except for center Drew Dalman. Every other offensive piece is under contract and set to return for the 2025 season.

What the Falcons need on offense can easily be found in free agency or late in the draft. The other side of the ball has needs at every position. The most pressing issues are fixing the secondary and building a capable pass rush. Atlanta doesn't have one proven pass-rusher under contract making their early stance and defensive focus understandable.

The Atlanta Falcons will only interview defensive players in an odd but understandable decision

The secondary has a great start with A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates both still under contract for the 2025 season. However, you need to add two starting corners and find a way to replace Justin Simmons. That is three starters as well as finding two starting edge rushers and looking at upgrading the middle of your defense.

Atlanta's decision to look at the biggest positions of need and narrow their focus to that side of the ball is wise. It appears to signal for the first time under GM Terry Fontenot we will have a defender taken in the first-round. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. were the first four selections made under the GM's leadership.

No question the right decision is being made here with Atlanta's offense remaining loaded. The Falcons realize what is holding the team back and should be doing everything in their power to remain focused on rebuilding the defensive unit this offseason.