Atlanta Falcons are being clearly disrespected in NFL's latest power rankings
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons cannot be considered a top-ten team in the league right now. Based on their complete lack of pass rush and failing run defense ranking them in the 11-15 range feels more than fair. However, there is one slight that cannot be overlooked in NFL.com's latest power rankings.
Placing the Falcons 11th feels more than fair for a team that has many ways they need to improve is more than fair. What cannot be considered is putting any team in the NFC South ahead of the Falcons with Atlanta having a perfect divisional record and the best quarterback in the division.
Ranking Tampa Bay two spots ahead of Atlanta is disrespectful and out of touch
Let's be clear any ranking that has Tampa inside the top ten teams in the league didn't pay attention to what happened on Sunday. The Spencer Rattler-led Saints dropped 27 points in a single quarter on Baker Mayfield's Bucs. The Tampa quarterback was giving the ball away to a struggling New Orleans defense and a game that should have been a layup against a rookie quarterback was a dogfight for much of the game.
Ranking Tampa ahead of Atlanta based on how they played New Orleans and the fact they lost to Atlanta two weeks ago is disrespectful. Both rosters have flaws but there is no question that Atlanta belongs ahead of a team that allowed 27-points in a quarter a week after allowing Kirk Cousins to set a franchise passing record.
Atlanta's defense is badly flawed but the Bucs are far worse. What reason do you have to believe this team is better than a unit they were beaten by two weeks ago? The Falcons appear to have the better quarterback, defense, run game, and kicker. The only advantage the Bucs offer is their top two receivers are better than any combination the Falcons can offer.
Tampa might be the defending division champs, but this is Atlanta's division to lose. On a three-game win streak all over divisional rivals, the Falcons have left no reason to believe the Bucs are a better team. Putting Tampa 9th disrespects what the Falcons have accomplished and ignores the very clear flaws Tampa continues to show each week.