Atlanta Falcons are doomed to watch history repeat itself at Quarterback

Yet again Atlanta fans will have the luxury of looking forward to watching their veteran quarterback slowly implode. For the second season of Netflix's Quarterback Cousins will return. In the show's first season Cousins was with Minnesota while Atlanta was featured with Marcus Mariota's dumpster fire of a season being feature. It is unfortunate for Atlanta fans this couldn't have happened a season later. Watching Michael Penix Jr. take over from Cousins would has been fascinating and given fans an inside look at the player they believe to be their future.

Watching a repeat of a veteran quarterback costing Atlanta a playoff spot is eerily depressing. Enough ink has been spilled on Cousins and what he has cost the franchise. Getting an inside look at watching it in cinematic fashion is a pain; Atlanta fans will be hesitant to sign up for it.

Kirk Cousins returning for season 2 of Quarterback is a fitting definition of Atlanta's offseason

Cousins making his return to the series this summer in many ways makes sense for Atlanta. The last weeks of the regular season and the entire 2025 offseason have been defined by Cousins. The consistently conflicting rumors and never-ending speculation have demanded all of Atlanta's headlines.

In an offseason that should be about the future with Penix, it is Kirk Cousins demanding the attention. To be completely fair, a portion of this isn't on the veteran quarterback. Yes, the veteran has handled the situation poorly on a number of front, however, Atlanta signed up for this. The timeline of Kirk's contract and Penix's rookie deal never made sense. Adding both players in the same offseason made sure it was going to end poorly.

Whether it was Cousins not giving Penix an opening, or the situation Atlanta is currently in, there was never a happy ending. Joining Cousins on the show's second season will be Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks who had frustrating seasons as well. Burrow fell a game short of the playoffs while Goff became a shocking first-round exit. No question, this season of the show will be defined by frustration from its stars.