Atlanta Falcons bench Kyle Pitts after unforgivable redzone mistake
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons escaped Tampa with a 31-26 win in a game that felt far closer than it should have been. Atlanta tight-end Kyle Pitts had one of the best games of his career with 91-yards and two touchdowns on the day. However, the big day was overshadowed by a mid-game benching that would last for one series after a key mistake.
Kyle Pitts giving up on plays before the whistle has been a consistent critique of the big tight end. Far too often Pitts powers down before a play is over or gives up on a route when the play is still alive. This week's mistake is only going to add to that opinion. Kyle Pitts ended a big play by slowing down before scoring and holding the ball in one hand hanging next to his body. The Tampa defender knocked it away with the call on the field standing for a touchdown.
Atlanta was lucky the camera angle was unable to catch Kyle's fumble
The touchdown stood with the review having no clear angle of the fumble happening before the score. It appears the defender knocks the ball loose before the score but the Falcons escaped due to the lack of a clear angle.
Atlanta responded to this mistake by benching Pitts for the next snaps of the game. It was a clear message that the lack of effort in finishing the play wasn't acceptable. Despite the score counting there is no explanation for how Kyle Pitts slowed down and exposed the football.
Kyle Pitts is going to have his effort and ability questioned as long as plays like this one continue to surface. Perfection isn't expected and impossible to reach, however, effort can be controlled and expected on every play. It is a clear adjustment to make for a player who remains beyond talented and a key piece of an offense that continues to carry the Atlanta Falcons.