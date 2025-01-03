Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson becomes the most obvious Pro Bowl snub

The Atlanta Falcons had two surprising players faill to make this year's Pro Bowl roster. While the game continues to be overlooked and the voting results questionable at best it was still shocking. Jessie Bates and Bijan Robinson will both be Pro Bowl alternates with neither making the initial rosters.

Robinson is especially shocking when you consider his season accomplishments with a less-than-stable quarterback situation. Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyr Gibbs will be the NFC's three backs on the first Pro Bowl roster. There are sure to be changes as the Super Bowl picture comes into focus and the roster is adjusted due to injury.

Only Saquon Barkley should be ahead of Atlanta Falcons star back in Pro Bowl voting

If we're looking objectively at impact on teams no player has been asked to do more over the second half of the season than Bijan Robinson. If anything good was happening for the Atlanta offense it was usually due to Robinson making a play or putting together a drive of consistent runs. Robinson deserves a Pro Bowl spot and not making the top three in the NFC shows just how flawed the voting has become.

This isn't an insult to Jacobs or Gibbs but the reality of two backs in far better situations. If you had an unbiased selection looking simply at production and degree of difficulty there isn't an argument to keep Bijan Robinson off the roster. The back simply has accomplished far too much while put in the middle of offensive chaos.

Bijan Robinson not making the Pro Bowl is yet another example of why the selection must change as the game and event continues to lose steam. Adjustments should be made to again make it an honor that players are willing to compete for. It remains a meaningless popularity contest that will be viewed out of boredom as we await Super Bowl week.