Atlanta Falcons can't delay handing Julio Jones deserved honor

After four years of bouncing around the league and sitting in free agency, former Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has made his retirement official. The legend walks away as Atlanta's all-time leading receiver and ranks 16th all-time in league history. The accomplishments are impressive and should end with Jones in the Hall of Fame representing the Falcons with the league's highest honor. With this in mind, the Falcons should not hesitate to get back on good terms with the receiver.

It is unknown where the franchise stands with Jones currently, based on how things ended. Considering the day Jones chose to announce his retirement and the sentiments expressed for his Atlanta teammates it is easy to gather things are in a better place. The Falcons should further this by giving Jones the same honor they handed Matt Ryan at the end of his career a season ago.

Atlanta cannot wait to put Julio Jones into the team's Ring of Honor

No matter where the relationships in ownership and the front office stand, Atlanta's move is obvious. You do not let this level of player retire without handing them the same honor you gave Ryan. The only thing that would make it any better is if the Falcons had managed to induct both Jones and Ryan in the same year. It would have been perfectly fitting for the duo to go into the Ring of Honor together. However, the next best option is honoring them in back-to-back years, with Jones joining Ryan and a prestigious group of former Falcons.

Looking at potential options, two great games would be against either their division rivals, the Saints or the Panthers. Both are games the Falcons are likely to be favored in and against teams that Jones tormented throughout his career. Julio had amazing moments against the Panthers that would be fun to revisit while playing the division rival.

No matter the timing of when the Falcons decide to make the move, it must be done in the 2025 season. Julio Jones meant far too much to the franchise and fanbase to delay giving the deserved honor to a franchise legend.