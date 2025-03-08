Atlanta Falcons can win the 2025 offseason with trade for disgruntled defender

If there was ever a franchise that made Atlanta Falcons fans feel better about their own fate, it is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are currently focused on finding a way to build a future despite the anchor that Deshaun Watson has become. In the middle of this mess is their star defender Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade from the franchise. This isn't shocking when you consider the level Garrett continues to produce at while stuck with a franchise that simply has zero chance to win.

While the Falcons are a similarly cursed franchise, they believe they have their quarterback of the future and are in an awful division. Add in the Falcons are in the inferior conference, and it isn't a stretch to sell Atlanta as an obvious upgrade for Garrett. With that said, the Browns haven't been shy about the fact they don't wish to part ways with the superstar. This leaves it very much in question if the pass rusher will be on the move.

Atlanta landing Myles Garrett would fix the pass rush and win the offseason for the Falcons

Atlanta should be more than willing to part ways with the picks it would take to land Garrett. The salary space needed to make the move could easily be opened by parting ways with Kirk Cousins and cutting David Onyemata. If the Falcons are unable to wait out Kirk's contract, the team could open the needed space by cutting both Onyemata and veteran Grady Jarrett. Two moves that are already in consideration to help the Falcons open up cap space.

Garrett is a one-man pass rush that would instantly fix Atlanta's issues getting to the quarterback. This would allow the team to shift their focus to rebuilding the secondary around A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates. Garrett takes your pass rush from worst in the league to middle of the pack. This is all the Falcons needed to win the NFC South and have a chance at making a surprise run in the conference.

The Browns being willing to part ways with the star remains a longshot. Even if they prove willing to meet Garrett's demands, the Falcons will have to be able to win what will be a highly contested trade. Leaving this deal an extremely unlikely move that Atlanta should do everything in their power to make happen.