Atlanta Falcons cannot afford to continue patience with struggling Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have been beyond clear that this is Kirk Cousins' team, and they won't entertain a change. A stance that makes a level of sense when you consider Kirk's contract and his early season level of play. However, there is no defending the fact that it appears Cousins can't get adequate power on his throws any longer and turned the ball over consistently because of it.
Watching back Sunday's game, the biggest thing that stands out about Cousins is how much it looked like Desmond Ridder from a year ago. The plays were there to be made and Cousins either didn't have the power to put the ball in the right spot or second guessed himself until the defense caught up to the play. The sudden and drastic regression from the quarterback cannot be defended beyond this week.
If Kirk Cousins doesn't show drastic improvement the Falcons must make a change
Even if the Falcons lose this week to Minnesota and Tampa beats the Raiders you're one game out of the playoff race. If Cousins doesn't turn back the clock you owe it to your team and fanbase to give Penix a chance and figure out the rest later. Yes, Kirk Cousins has a contract that demands he starts past this season.
However, that was only the case if he was capable of playing at an above average level. Turning the ball over at this level while being unable to make plays cannot be accepted. Cousins needs a strong finish to the season and a playoff upset to consider his job locked in going into next season.
Anything less should have Penix being heavily considered even with Kirk's cap hit. You simply cannot excuse this level of play and be taken as a serious franchise. This should be the quarterback's final chance to turn the season around.