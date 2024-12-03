Atlanta Falcons cannot continue to start this version of Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have a problem at the quarterback position. Kirk Cousins looked like a completely different player compared to the guy who led wins over Tampa and Philly. The quarterback looked to be washed unable to get any power into his throws and giving the ball away to end four promising drives.
Four times the Falcons were moving the ball and seemed to have an answer to take over the game. Each drive was ended by Kirk Cousins doing something that you couldn't excuse or explain. The quarterback's arm didn't have the needed power and the decisions to put the ball in harm's way simply couldn't be defended.
The Atlanta Falcons should be preparing Michael Penix Jr. to start in Week 15
It is time to put Kirk Cousins on a clock and turn the season over to your rookie quarterback if Cousins can't turn back the clock. You aren't asking Cousins to become an MVP but simply the version of himself we watched early in the season.
There is reason to wonder if the veteran is capable of doing this if age has finally caught up to him. Aligned with Kirk's struggles is current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is coming off the same offseason rehab and injury. Both players look slow and appear to have played their best ball long ago.
The one difference is the fact Cousins does have clutch moments and big games early in the year. Giving the Falcons more of an excuse to stick with Kirk for another week. If, however, Cousins looks the same and Atlanta fails to beat the Vikings you owe it to your team and fanbase to make a change.
Yes, the quarterback is under a contract that cannot be escaped for another season, but you cannot allow this level of play without attempting to improve.