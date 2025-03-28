Atlanta Falcons catching offseason criticism for free agency approach

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 offseason is still in the early stages as the team looks to rebuild the defense and continue to develop Michael Penix Jr. As early as in the offseason as it might be, there is no denying just how underwhelming the team's early moves have been. The headline signing has been veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd. While this is a solid move, it isn't what you want the headline of the offseason to be unless you're a proven contender.

Atlanta's moves at best are replacing the lost production of their rebuilding defense. This in itself might be too generous when you consider the loss of Grady Jarrett and a myriad of other defensive pieces. Atlanta's best defense doesn't involve the team getting better, it is the belief that the offseason moves have already replaced the lost defensive production.

Atlanta's offseason is far from over and deserves patience despite an underwhelming start

Winning free agency rarely results in your team becoming a Super Bowl favorite. There are exceptions to this, such as when Tampa Bay landed Tom Brady and went all in on the team's Super Bowl window. A year later, the Rams chose a similar path, going all in to build around Matthew Stafford. However, if you don't have a franchise changing quarterback and proven veterans already on the roster, winning free agency rarely works in your favor.

More often, it is a signal from rebuilding teams that they are ready to move forward. Looking back at the recent years of free agency this tracks. The teams making the splashy moves are rarely the ones still standing at the end of a season. Two things can be true: Atlanta had an extremely underwhelming free agency, and they are choosing the right path.

Atlanta must own the mistake that is Kirk Cousins and not borrow from the future just to make moves in free agency. The Falcons' offseason is pointing to the fact that the team's timetable has been reset under a young quarterback. The offensive core of Penix, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson are going to keep this team's window open for a long time.

The Falcons are focusing on the draft and not making the splashy mistakes they have in the recent past. While this is the right approach, it does mean the fate of the 2025 season entirely rests on the shoulders of Penix. Atlanta isn't going to build a complete team in one draft with their overwhelming number of defensive needs. This offseason might be frustrating, but it is a reality check of understanding the mess you've put yourself in and realizing one wave of free agency signings isn't going to fix a losing organization. Atlanta must start by winning the draft and then finding out exactly what they have in Penix.