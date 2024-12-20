Atlanta Falcons clearly must make one move after massive Cousins mistake

The Atlanta Falcons defense of their offseason quarterback decisions continues to be more indicting than helpful. The decision to spend their top ten pick on Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to pay off while fans are left wondering why you paid Kirk Cousins $90-million for 14-games. Imagine the defensive pieces the Falcons could have added and still added Penix.

If you didn't trust a rookie quarterback to start the season you had a myriad of choices in Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and Carson Wentz who are all being paid a fraction of what Kirk Cousins is making. All of this to say, this is a mistake that demands someone's job and changes within an organization. The move the Falcons must make is clear

No matter how the season ends Atlanta must part ways with GM Terry Fontenot

While the Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. decisions are more than enough to get someone fired alone it is far from the only reason it is time for a change. This is the same GM that has consistently whiffed after day one of the draft. The GM's big wins are Bijan Robinson who might not be the best back in his own class and a great 1B receiver in Drake London.

The rounds that follow are filled with misses and players who aren't playing a role for the team at this point. Add in the inability to fix the pass rush and the whiff on Matthew Judon and the list of reasons it is time to make a change is growing increasingly long.

Already the Falcons only have $7-million of cap space going into next offseason. This is due to the team somewhat halfheartedly pushing the chips to the center of the table in the 2024 offseason. The bill is coming due and it must be Terry Fontenot that pays the price. Head coach Raheem Morris seems likely to earn another season if the Falcons finish the season well.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is typically patient with his head coaches, however, Fontenot isn't under that umbrella. Already earning a second chance after surviving the firing of Arthur Smith the continual misses demand a change. The mess that the Kirk Cousins signing has become should be the final straw that allows Atlanta the chance to make front-office changes.