Atlanta Falcons complete defensive rebuild in all SEC 2025 NFL mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons have made it clear their 2025 draft class will be completely focused on rebuilding the defense. With every offensive starter except center Drew Dalman returning next season, this makes sense. Atlanta's defense and lack of a pass rush specifically continues to be the reason this team falls short.

Taking this approach into consideration here is the latest Atlanta mock draft with this time with an SEC twist that helps the Falcons complete their defensive rebuild.

Pick #15 LB Jalon Walker- Georgia

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Falcons take one of three Georgia prospects in this spot. Walker and Malaki Starks are the most exciting fits if the top pass rushers are already off the board. Jalon Walker is a great pass rusher that doesn't have the build to play off the edge consistently. Walker would need to be used in a similar fashion to Kaden Elliss lining up in a myriad of ways.

This allows Walker both to improve the pass rush and play off ball as well. However, there is the concern of Atlanta adding to a position that already has a number of options. What makes the move exciting is none of those options have the raw talent of Walker. If you can't land one of the top edge rushers this is a move that improves the defense as a whole and gives you a passing rushing weapon.

Pick #46 CB Trey Amos- Ole Miss

Atlanta re-signing veteran Mike Hughes to a three-year deal makes the situation at corner slightly less dire. Still, both in free agency and in the draft the team needs to find depth. Who will start at nickel remains in question as well with the late struggles at the position last season. Amos is an extremely athletic corner who is used to guarding NFL level talent.

If the corner makes it to this point in the draft there isn't any question it is a win for Atlanta. If Amos can learn to play the ball more consistently the corner is going to be a productive starter at the next level.

Pick #118 EDGE Sai'vion Jones- LSU

This is the first time in the draft that our SEC approach results in a bit of a reach. Jones isn't the best pass rusher still on the board, but the only SEC option that could find his way into Atlanta's rotation. Jones has the size needed to play the position but had an inconsistent career. The number of reps in comparison to the lack of overall results is a concern. Still, the size and ability Jones has flashed makes this the best possible fit on the board.

Pick #218 DL Vernon Broughton- Texas

The Falcons have lost both Grady Jarrett and Eddie Goldman in the 2025 offseason. That is a lot of size in the middle of your defense, you must find a way to replace. There are questions about your current options making it a great position to take a risk on late in the draft. Broughton has the size and strength to find his way into the rotation. However, there have been issues with Broughton finishing plays. At this point in the draft, every pick is a question mark, at least with this move Atlanta gives Broughton a chance to fight for a roster spot at a slim position.

Pick #242 DL Nazir Stackhouse- Georgia

Much of the logic behind choosing Broughton with the previous pick applies here as well. Stackhouse has the size to replace Eddie Goldman and eat blockers on the inside. Having been in such a respected program leaves hope you find a surprise contributor in the defensive tackle. Terry Fontenot has a history of taking a Georgia player with Atlanta's final selections. That trend continues this time with a prospect that actually has a chance at a roster spot.