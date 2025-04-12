Atlanta Falcons considering adding another weapon for Michael Penix Jr.

Among the interesting stories for the Falcons this week is the fact they will host Texas receiver Isaiah Bond for a pre-draft visit. Bond spent two seasons with Alabama before utilizing the transfer portal ot end his college career with Texas. Many fans will remember Bond from the incredible play the receiver made that saved Alabama's season and kept their playoff hopes alive for another week. Bond is likely a day two selection, making it an interesting potential fit for the Falcons.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney both showed chemistry with Michael Penix Jr., and there is no reason to believe they could be replaced. Atlanta considering Bond as a potential draft selection is all about improving the team's depth. Penix gives Atlanta the ability to reach every part of the field, and having a player like Bond can help unlock this. Bond's speed is what makes the undersized receiver such an interesting potential fit.

Bond has the speed to become a consistent big-play threat at the next level

It is interesting to know the Falcons could consider taking a receiver on day two. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team take an entirely defensive approach. Atlanta needs depth at linebacker, corner, safety, and edge rusher. The team has more needs than viable draft picks, suggesting adding a receiver of Bond's value could be a luxury the team cannot afford.

However, it is important to note GM Terry Fontenot has rarely taken the highest position of need. The Atlanta front office has often prioritized who they believe to be the best fit and player on the board. This makes the idea of Atlanta drafting Isaiah Bond, one that must be taken seriously.

Bond finished his college career with 1,428 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite Bond's size, this type of production has to be taken seriously when it comes along with the elite speed Bond brings to his next team. Atlanta giving Penix another weapon and ignoring the defense does seem on-brand and would be undeniably an exciting addition. However, it does continue to ignore the clear issues that will hold this team back in the 2025 season if they remain unaddressed.