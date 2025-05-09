Atlanta Falcons continue to disregard Julio Jones’ impact

There is a reason why the Atlanta Falcons are often viewed as an unserious franchise around the league. So often, the team is unable to get out of its own way, mismanaging the obvious. This is where the team finds itself when it comes to a new controversy surrounding receiver Julio Jones. Atlanta is handing the legend's number to new draft pick Jalon Walker, weeks after Jones announced his official retirement. This isn't the first time Julio's number has been worn since his exit, with emergency quarterback Logan Woodside wearing the number during his Atlanta tenure.

However, what has changed is both Julio's retirement and the attention the number will receive. With the size of NFL rosters consistently retiring the numbers of legends simply is impossible. Still, it is alarming to see one of the greatest in franchise history handed out so easily on the heels of Julio's retirement. If there were two numbers the Falcons were hesitant to hand out, it should be Matt Ryan's iconic #2 and Julio's #11.

Jalon Walker wearing Julio's number, speaks to the team's lack of respect for recent legends

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both deserved better from a franchise that was unable to support their stars. Jones would request a trade, while Matt Ryan would be forced out a year later. What made matters worse for the quarterback is the fact that he was pushed out in the team's pursuit of Deshaun Watson. This would end with the team adding Marcus Mariota after jettisoning the greatest Falcon in franchise history.

With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this is how the team is managing Julio's retirement. Already, the team should be focused on inducting Jones into the Ring of Honor and debating how long before the number can be worn again.

This is in no way meant to disrespect the ceiling of Jalon Walker and what he will mean to the Atlanta defense. Rather, it is pointing out the reality of how rare having a player at the level of Julio Jones has been for this franchise. Any Atlanta Falcons Mount Rushmore isn't complete without both Jones and Matt Ryan. It isn't as if this is some fan-favorite whose number has little meaning.

Jones is a legend for a reason, one that deserves far more from a franchise that continually failed him during his tenure. Giving Julio's number away so soon speaks to a franchise that cannot get out of its own way, making an obvious mistake that could have easily been avoided.