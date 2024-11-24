Atlanta Falcons continue to ignore pass rush needs in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons taking anything other than an edge rusher in the first year of this year's draft would be a mistake. A sentiment that you could approach the last few seasons with. Hits on Bijan Robinson and Drake London have helped cover up that the Falcons continue to ignore the biggest defensive position of need in favor of adding offensive weapons.
While this is ill-advised it is absolutely on the table Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office continue this approach in 2025. With this in mind, the Falcons start out their draft with another weapon for Kirk Cousins.
Pick #20 Isaiah Bond-WR
If the Falcons aren't going to take a first-round edge rusher Bond is a nice second option. Bond is a bit undersized but would be a great option to replace Ray-Ray McCloud. Put Bond in the slot with London and Mooney on the outside and this offense is going to be a consistent big play threat.
Bond is an unquestionable upgrade and gives Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson elite speed they can use in a variety of ways. A great option if the Falcons are yet again unable to fix the pass rush or opt to look to make moves via trades and free agency.