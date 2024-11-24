Atlanta Falcons continue to ignore pass rush needs in 2025 mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #202 CJ Daniels -WR
Daniels hasn't had the hoped for impact at LSU but remains an interesting prospect as a depth piece. If the Falcons are looking to continue to focus on building the offense the receiver position remains an area of concern after Mooney and London.
Pick #232 Elijah Badger-WR
Atlanta continues the trend here taking the Florida receiver with their final selection. Considering Fontenot's track record of draft picks the hope here is simply that you have Bond as a starter and find a great depth option out of one of your final two selections.
Atlanta's 2025 draft class shapes up as impactful if they can manage to find a pass rush in trades and free agency. A sentiment the Falcons have been facing for the last half-decade. Still, they continue to take offensive players early and opt to ignore the most obvious position of need.
The receiver-heavy draft makes sense when you consider Kyle Pitts is a question mark and the lack of consistency from McCloud. Give Kirk Cousins his best chance at slowing down Father Time and load up an offense that is already expected to carry this team. Bond's speed and the improved depth will continue to make Atlanta NFC South favorites.