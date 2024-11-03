Atlanta Falcons continue to prove themselves contenders in win over Dallas
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are 6-3 on the season after a 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was a defining moment for both teams with the Falcons getting a win outside their division and the Cowboys seemingly falling out of playoff contention.
In many ways, this felt a pivotal moment for the Atlanta Falcons in a game they needed to win. With the team's only non-division victory coming early in the season over the Eagles this game would serve a measuring stick. One proving the Falcons weren't merely the product of a weak division but a conference contender that must be dealt with.
In a wide-open conference, Sunday's Atlanta Falcons win proved this team will host a playoff game
The Falcons have an argument as the team coming the closest to beating the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and have gone undefeated in division play. However, in a similar spot against the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons came out completely flat and left reason to wonder if this was the same Atlanta Falcons teams fans have grown accustomed to?
Beating Dallas in the fashion they did was a resounding answer proving this team is here to stay. With games remaining against New York, New Orleans, Carolina, and Las Vegas the path to double-digit wins is as easy as it gets. Having defining wins over Tampa, Dallas, and Philly serves as reassurance as to where the season is headed.
The NFC remains wide open with only the Lions setting themselves apart from the rest of the pack. The remaining playoff teams aren't the mismatches they would have been for the Falcons in seasons past.
Give the Falcons credit for being able to let the moment get too big and take care of a desperate Dallas team that is heading back with injury questions lingering for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Atlanta will hit the road next week for back-to-back away games against New Orleans and Denver before the team's bye week.