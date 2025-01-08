Atlanta Falcons could be heading for Hard Knocks in 2025

Hard Knocks may not be the most popular thing amongst NFL teams but it does provide a lot of excellent insight for viewers, especially when your team is featured.

For Atlanta Falcons fans, it might be their time again as they are one of four teams that can't decline the show. They also have a lot of excellent intrigue which could have the producers knocking on their door soon.

Falcons could be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2025

Hard Knocks was really the first inside look into NFL teams. Starting in 2001, it gave fans a view into what NFL training camps were like and how difficult things can be for the front office, coaching staff, and players.

The Atlanta Falcons were featured on the show in 2014 in what ended up being long-time head coach Mike Smith's final year. It was a year where the team hoped to jump back into the playoffs after a disappointing year.

That sounds like the situation the Falcons will be in this offseason and this year's team might very well be more intriguing for viewers than the 2014 team. Add in the fact that they are one of four teams who cannot decline being on the show and they may have extra cameras on them come July.

Teams who don't have a first-year head coach, haven't been featured in ten years, and haven't made the playoffs in at least two years have to accept HBO into their building.

The Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans also fit the bill.

Two teams stick out amongst those four options—the Falcons and Titans.

The Falcons will enter the 2025 season with a talented offense led by a second-year quarterback who finished his rookie season with one of the best performances of the year. They will have immense potential and great personalities with names like Bijan Robinson, Kaleb McGary, and Drake London.

The Titans hold the first pick in the draft, and if they take Shedeur Sanders, you can immediately write them in as 2025's Hard Knocks team.