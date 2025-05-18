Atlanta Falcons decide to celebrate hilarious accomplishment

The Atlanta Falcons' social media team had an interesting reaction to being named "the best fanbase in the NFL." This quote was posted on the team's social media page after respected NFL pundit and Matt Ryan defender Mina Kimes handed Atlanta the honor in her countdown. However, Atlanta posting it as such a big compliment ignores the context of the discussion and why Kimes gave Atlanta the honor.

If you want to find the full breakdown, it was a part of Kimes' podcast. The discussion of why Atlanta was deserving of the spot simply boiled down to the level of suffering fans have endured. Not only have the fans suffered they have also maintained a sense of self-awareness and still find ways to give in to a bit of hope. This was the case that was made for why the Falcons are the best fan base. The entire basis of the argument was based on the pain the team inflicts on its fans.

Atlanta's social media celebrating the comments is an amusing development for a tortured fan base

The Falcons reacting to this as if it were some accomplishment, not providing the full context of the comment, is hilariously on brand. The basis of Atlanta being handed this was around no other team had to endure the Super Bowl collapse that still earns Atlanta jokes to this day.

Add in the franchise weirdness of how they have handled the quarterback position and the consistent fines or offseason drama and the case is clear. Kimes was celebrating the fans for their level of awareness at the ineptitude of their own franchise. In turn the franchise posting this as some accomplishment to their official social media is objectively hilarious.

It speaks to a brand that remains lost and appears to exist only to frustrate its fans. No question, Atlanta fans were deserving of the title and the team's social media choosing to celebrate this is painfully hilarious for a franchise who is yet to prove it can get out of its own way.