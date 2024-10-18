Atlanta Falcons division rival's epic failures continue in latest trade miss
By Nick Halden
Davante Adams is officially a New York Jet spending time with Aaron Rodgers as the two attempt to get on the same page and save the Jets season. In truth, it was a trade of little consequence from Atlanta's perspective. A star receiver who was never interested in Atlanta and wouldn't be a trade target for a franchise desperate to add a pass rusher has landed with another AFC team.
However, what it does signal for the Falcons is how poorly the Saints were viewed. New Orleans was the other team known to be in the running for Adams with the veteran again wanting to reunite with Derek Carr. His former college quarterback was the reason Adams went to the Raiders in the first place following the veteran to his next landing spot, which would have made a level of sense for both sides.
The Jets being a better landing spot than the Saints speaks to where the franchise is headed
In all fairness to Adams and New Orleans, a part of this decision has to be Derek Carr's injury. Still, from Atlanta's perspective it is hilarious Adams would land with the failing Jets over their division rival. A team that has haunted Atlanta for much of the last decade appears to be returning to its roots.
Before Drew Brees the Saints were often the doormat of whatever division they resided in. Before the veteran quarterback elevated them to prominence the rivalry with Atlanta was often one-sided. After winning two straight blowouts to start the year the Saints have dropped their next four games.
A sign of what is to come for a franchise that has refused an obvious rebuild after the losses of Sean Payton and Drew Brees. The team believing they had a chance at Adams to revitalize their season only to fail is the cherry on top from Atlanta's perspective.
Giving a hated rival false hope only for Adams to land with New York is objectively hilarious. Beneficial to the Falcons as well who had reason to believe adding arguably the best receiver in the league could bring their rival's season back to life. A bullet dodged for Atlanta and a miss from New Orleans that promises more misery ahead.