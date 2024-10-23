Atlanta Falcons draft bust given a second chance in Las Vegas
By Nick Halden
Even with how things ended with former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder it is hard to wish the third-year player anything but the best. Yes, Ridder's time in Atlanta was a complete disaster, and his consistent turnovers and missed throws cost Atlanta a lost season. However, it was clear no one was more hurt and frustrated by these results than Ridder himself.
The quarterback's career seemed to be over after failing to make the Arizona Cardinals roster and signing with the practice squad. Arizona trading for Ridder only to refuse to put the quarterback on their final roster spoke volumes. Still, the quarterback has now been given another chance after being stolen from Arizona by the Raiders.
Atlanta Falcons draft bust given third chance due to Las Vegas Raiders injuries
Aidan O'Connell is dealing with an injury and Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a complete mess this season. The Raiders opting to turn to Desmond Ridder is out of complete desperation. It is odd the team would look at Ridder before considering signing Ryan Tannehill or considering other options on the market.
Ridder's recent experience as a starter is the only thing making the quarterback an attractive target. When you turn on the tape and see just how awful the quarterback's reads and turnovers truly were the idea becomes far less exciting.
Perhaps this is the chance Ridder will need to take the next step and prove himself capable of being a long-term backup in this league. For a player who was clearly headed out of the league, it is a golden opportunity to change the trajectory of your career. Considering how quickly the Cardinals turned to Clayton Tune and relegated Ridder to the practice squad it's hard to believe much has changed.
Still, with his third team in his third season perhaps this is the landing spot that things begin to click for Ridder. The quarterback has all the needed talent to be a low end starter or long-term backup quarterback. The issue remains his inability to read the field and make quick decisions. Something the Raiders will quickly find out if they give the quarterback a chance and bench Minshew.