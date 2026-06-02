Falcons reward Drake London with $141 million and it's just the beginning

In a move that many had expected would eventually take place this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with star wide receiver Drake London.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, London and the Falcons have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension that is worth $141 million and includes $100 million in guaranteed money.

Schefter also added that Atlanta's top receiver can make up to $150 million with this new deal if he hits all of the incentives included.

Atlanta Falcons reportedly agree to $141 million extension with WR Drake London

Despite still only being 24-years-old (he'll turn 25 on July 24), London is already entering his fifth season in the NFL, all of which have obviously been played in a Falcons uniform.

In each of his four years with Atlanta, the former 2022 first-round pick has hauled in at least 68 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns.

London has really emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the league during his last two seasons with the Falcons, and despite missing five games in 2025, he still managed to finish with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.

Had London been on the field for all 17 of Atlanta's matchups last season, he would've easily crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row.

With his new contract, his average annual salary ($35.25 million) now ranks third among all NFL wide receivers entering the 2026 season. London's AAV is now higher than guys like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf, and A.J. Brown.

Now that he's been given a gigantic bag to add to his bank account, the expectations for him to perform at an elite level will be even higher moving forward.

London should be more than ready to meet those expectations, and even though Atlanta has plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position at this moment, members of the organization can sleep a little easier on Tuesday night knowing they've got one of the best receivers in the league locked up for a whole lot longer.