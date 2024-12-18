Atlanta Falcons drastically change playoff chances with quarterback decision

The Atlanta Falcons offense has been increasingly difficult to watch down the stretch of the season. Long gone is the veteran quarterback who set the single-game passing record against the Bucs or led a game-winning drive against the Eagles. Raheem Morris was given the impossible task of defending a quarterback who overnight had zero confidence and missed easy throws.

Add in the nine interceptions against one touchdown pass against struggling teams and the Falcons made the only choice. Kirk Cousins is heading to the bench, and the team is now in the hands of top ten pick Michael Penix Jr.

Benching Cousins is the only move Atlanta had in an attempt to save the season

Sending Cousins to the bench completely changes the ceiling of this team. While they are still going to need help to find their way into the playoffs it is now possible. The Kirk Cousins-led Falcons aren't beating Washington and have zero chance of winning out with the level the quarterback has been playing.

Atlanta now has the hope of unknown potential with Michael Penix Jr. No matter what the quarterback becomes this isn't a team that is going to contend for a Super Bowl or go on a surprise run. However, they now have the ability to finish the season strong and get a glimpse of their future.

If Penix steps in and looks great down the stretch the Falcons can finish 10-7 with every reason to believe they can build a playoff contender this offseason. Going 10-7 would open the door to overtaking Tampa as well or perhaps finding a way to push themselves into the wildcard picture if multiple teams were to struggle. Playoff scenarios remain a long shot but they are now very much alive thanks to the Falcons finally making the obvious decision and giving Penix a chance.