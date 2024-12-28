Atlanta Falcons face former head coach for first time in 33 years

Dan Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to partway through the 2020 season. Now, he has the Washington Commanders close to a playoff berth in his first season with a game against his former team coming up next.

Meanwhile, the Falcons hope to either inch closer or outright clinch a division title with a win over Quinn.

This massive game, interestingly enough, marks the first time in 33 years that the Falcons will play a team coached by one of their former head coaches.

Falcons face former head coach for first time since Dan Henning in 1991

The Atlanta Falcons have gone against one of their former head coaches five times in their history—all coming in the 20th century.

It started with Marion Campbell who went on to face the franchise three times as the Philadelphia Eagles' head man.

Leeman Bennett came next with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by the most recent instance, Dan Henning with the San Diego Chargers.

Despite Atlanta's rough football history, they have a winning record against former head coaches. Here are the results of each of those games:

Marion Campbell (Philadelphia Eagles)

1983: Loss, 24-28

1984: Win, 26-10

1985: Loss, 17-23 (OT)

Leeman Bennett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

1986: Win, 23-20 (OT)

Dan Henning (San Diego Chargers)

1991: Win, 13-10

Marion Campbell coached the Falcons from 1974 to 1976 and returned for another stint from 1987 to 1989. Sandwiched between was two seasons and 15 games as the Eagles head coach from 1983 to 1985.

Leeman Bennett spent 1977-1982 with Atlanta before replacing the father, John McKay, of current Falcons CEO, Rich McKay, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach. However, Bennett's two straight 2-14 seasons in 1985 and 1986 led to his dismissal.

Dan Henning coached the Falcons from 1983 to 1986 followed by a quick stint with the San Diego Chargers from 1989 to 1991.

Dan Quinn will break the 12,159-day streak in Atlanta. His so-far successful second chance has the Commanders on the cusp of their first playoff appearance since Taylor Heinicke's near-miracle win against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Hopefully, the Atlanta Falcons keep their winning streak against former head coaches alive on Sunday night.