Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after Week 11 failure
By Nick Halden
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite losing to the Atlanta Falcons twice these rankings are based on the most recent results and not a season-long view. There is no denying which team is playing the best ball in the NFC South right now. Losing to the Chiefs in OT and giving San Francisco all they could handle without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin speaks to this team's grit.
If you were to matchup the Bucs and Falcons either of the past two weeks it isn't a hot take to say the results would be flipped. As Atlanta's season has fallen in the wrong direction this team refuses to let go of the rope. Taking on the persona of their quarterback this team fights for every inch and is the ultimate underdog.
If Godwin and Evans weren't lost for the season it is easy to argue the Bucs would have overtaken the Falcons. With Tampa's schedule getting easy after their bye and Atlanta having to face the Vikings and Chargers, their lead will be challenged. If the Falcons continue to show up as they have the past two weeks of the season it is only a matter of time until Tampa claims the division yet again.