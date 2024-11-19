Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after Week 11 failure
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
Yes, the Falcons have the division lead and beat the Bucs twice and yet they must drop in this week's rankings. Losing to the Saints in the fashion they did being followed up with being blown off the field by Sean Payton's Broncos cannot be ignored. There are so many injury concerns and questions about how prepared this team is each week.
A merciful bye will grant them the chance to find answers and give a long suffering fanbase a week off. What is so odd about this team is an offense that can look to be one of the best units in the league one week and have zero answers the next. It hasn't mattered if the Falcons are facing a great defense or a below average one it is a coin flip how they will show up.
The frustrating reality of being a fan of this team is understanding nothing can be trusted. Despite maintaining control of the South heading into their bye week they are in a very dangerous spot. Tampa is going to play the easy part of their schedule while the Falcons get ready to play the Chargers and Vikings after the bye.