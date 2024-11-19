Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after Week 11 failure
By Nick Halden
3. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers and Saints both have won back-to-back games and have serious roster concerns. What bumps the Panthers up a spot is the fact one of their wins is over New Orleans. This along with the fact they have a path to improving it is easy to have more respect for this team. Bryce Young has taken steps forward and shown signs of life after Andy Dalton's injury gave him a second chance to start.
Carolina is going to have a tough road ahead and shouldn't be expected to string any more wins together this season. Still, this is a group still playing hard and showing more heart than expected. For a team that has been run into the ground by their owner and fascinated with parting ways with franchise players, it is easy to feel for their fanbase.
As the Falcons head into their bye week Carolina will have the unenviable task of getting ready to host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. For at least one more week the Panthers will stay out of the basement off of back-to-back wins over the Saints and Gi