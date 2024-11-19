Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after Week 11 failure
By Nick Halden
4. New Orleans Saints
Another nice win for Derek Carr that is going to convince some fans the quarterback can be the answer. Perhaps giving Saints hope is for the better when you consider their path ahead. Wins over the Falcons and Browns stopped a seven-game slide that has ended the season. However, there is still no reason for the Saints to simply play for a draft pick. With a coach attempting to make a case for the job and a quarterback fighting for his role this team is going to be an interesting group to watch down the stretch.
There are a lot of proud veterans on the roster that will have a chance to catch some teams off guard. However, this team is going to remain in the basement for at least the next two seasons. With a front office that continues to refuse an obvious rebuild they are stuck.
Doubling down on aging players and an incomplete roster chased Sean Payton out of town and ended what was an impressive run for Atlanta's hated rival. Give the Saints credit for stopping their slide and finding a way to get a win over Cleveland. Don't be fooled, however, this is still a bad team whose future remains bleak.