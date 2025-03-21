Atlanta Falcons fans can only laugh at Saints absurd offseason

Death taxes and the New Orleans Saints borrowing money from the future in a continued charade of contention. If there is one thing that is going to make Atlanta Falcons fans feel better about their own offseason it is the Saints. New Orleans is still refusing a rebuild pushing their ability to contend for anything of note years down the road. As frustrating as it must be for New Orleans fans it is the comic relief Atlanta so badly needs in the 2025 offseason.

New Orleans started the offseason by freeing up cap space by further committing to quarterback Derek Carr. This cap space was used to retain pass rusher, Chase Young and to land former Chiefs safety Justin Reid. These are moves of a team with a franchise quarterback who believes they are a true playoff contender.

Atlanta and Tampa have made it clear the only thing the Saints will contend for is the NFC South basement

The idea that Derek Carr is going to turn you into a playoff contender is objectively hilarious. What makes the Saints' missteps so entertaining is the fact they continue to repeat the same mistakes. This isn't the first offseason they have borrowed from the future to make marginal improvements and there is no reason to believe it will be the last.

When Drew Brees and Sean Payton were in New Orleans this type of management made a great deal of sense. It is what the 49ers have done so many years to keep their window to contention open and what we see the Eagles doing now. It can be a winning strategy if you're truly a Super Bowl contender. Not only are the Saints not a Super Bowl threat they haven't been anywhere close to a playoff team.

There is an easy argument to be made the Panthers have passed them in the division and no sane pundit is picking the Saints over Atlanta or Tampa. This team continuing the charade of contention is great for the rest of the division allowing them to write off one team long before the season begins.

Until New Orleans is willing to make a change at quarterback and enter a full rebuild they remain the least threatening team in the division. A fitting landing spot for Atlanta's hated rival and an organization that continues to be poorly run.