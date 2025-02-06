Atlanta Falcons media sat each week as the team's late-season slide began and more than once asked the same question: is Kirk Cousins healthy? Cousins would assure pundits and fans he was healthy, and the team would figure things out and turn it around. It would seem both of these statements were completely incorrect. Kirk Cousins has decided to let it be known injuries did change his level of play down the stretch.

Kirk's timing couldn't be worse as the team attempts to turn the page to the 2025 season. If Cousins was going to look out for his own self interest there was time for that right when the quarterback was benched. It was the time to be honest about his injuries and perhaps give reason for more interest in the offseason. It was clear once Cousins lost his starting job Penix wasn't handing the team back. Still, Cousins deciding to not be honest about his injury status until now is selfish and harmful to his organization.

Atlanta now owes Kirk Cousins nothing and shouldn't be afraid to keep the veteran on the bench

Was this a power play from Kirk Cousins to attempt to force his release or to drum up trade interest? No matter what the answer is this isn't the first time that Kirk's words have harmed the organization. It should absolve Atlanta of any internal pressure to find Cousins a chance at starting this offseason. Yes, it would save cap space but the Falcons no longer should be pressed to find a deal.

The quarterback is cheaper on the roster than as an offseason release. There is a $25-million difference between keeping Cousins on the bench or cutting the veteran. What appeared to be a very tough decision for a player the team respected was just made much easier. Now the Falcons should view this as a simple business transaction.

Cousins didn't have his team's best interest in mind when he made the decision to be honest only when convenient for him. Atlanta must view their offseason decision in the same light either trading Cousins or being willing for the veteran to return as a cheaper backup quarterback than as a dead cap hit.