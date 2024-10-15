Atlanta Falcons fans have one clear reason to believe in this team after 4-2 start
By Arkesh Ray
This 2024 Atlanta Falcons squad is completely different from times of old. The Falcons currently sit at 4-2 which is not only atop the division but second in the entire NFC as of now. But that is not what sets them apart, this Falcons' team is actually a second-half team.
The Falcons have three game-winning drives this season, each of them in epic fashion. But the real deal here is the second-half adjustments the Falcons have made every game, which have helped them win their four games. These are changes the previous two coaching staffs would never have been capable of. Raheem Morris has changed the culture and expectations overnight for Atlanta Falcons fans.
In the first half of games, the Falcons have given up 77 points, almost 13 points per game. But in the second half, they have only given up 37, a little over six points per game. In their last two second haves they have only given up a combined nine points, an impressive feat after letting the Buccaneers score 24 in a half and the Panthers score basically at will prior to the half.
The Falcons have not allowed a team to score more than 11 points against them in the second half of a game, meaning no team has scored more than one touchdown against the Falcons in the second half.
Raheem Morris is a true culture setter. A changer actually, changing the reputation of the Falcons, making key adjustments to make them a second-half team, which in years past they most definitely have not been.
Hopefully, this continues into the season and leads to a playoff berth... and maybe more. It would be the first time Atlanta has made the playoffs since 2017 breaking a long seven-year drought. There is reason to believe Atlanta now has the right leadership and pieces in place to make it happen and give Atlanta fans hope for what is to come.