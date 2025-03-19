Atlanta Falcons fans will be in disbelief over latest potential Cousins trade price

The Atlanta Falcons not only finding a team willing to take on Kirk Cousins but getting a pick of note in return seems too good to be true. Cousins collapsed at the end of the 2024 season and Atlanta was already paying top dollar for the best version of the veteran quarterback. Parting ways with Cousins was always going to be a difficult divorce. One that would require Cousins to alter his contract or the Falcons to be willing to eat a big portion of the money.

However, respected journalist Josina Anderson dropped a bomb on Atlanta Falcons fans on Tuesday night. Anderson noted that not only are the Falcons getting calls about Kirk Cousins the team would be willing to listen in exchange for a third-round pick. The idea of getting a third-rounder and offloading Cousins seems impossibly great for Atlanta.

Evening Notes: The offseason Carousel continues to churn.



I was just told these two quarterback names came up in recent preliminary* trade inquiries or internal discussions, per a league source: Kirk Cousins and Will Levis.



“Atlanta has been getting calls.”

(I heard talk of a… pic.twitter.com/fxBfHDiada — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2025

For the Falcons to trade Cousins for a day-two pick one has to surmise they would be eating a large portion of the contract. It is hard to see a team willing to take on the deal and giving up anything of note. Still, it is a noteworthy report that gives Falcons fans hope that not only can they part ways with the veteran but perhaps add a valuable pick in the process.

It would be fitting for a potential Cousins trade to give Atlanta a pick considering the quarterback already cost his team a selection for a tampering investigation. One that happened based on the quarterback's comments on speaking with team members at a time that it was supposed to be restricted.

In many ways, it was fitting that this was how Kirk's time in Atlanta started with it ending with the quarterback disclosing an injury he denied until it worked in his favor. The Falcons are in a bad spot of their own creation. The idea the team could get rid of Cousins and get a third-round pick is simply too fortunate for Atlanta fans to believe. However, Cousins is one of the few remaining starters on the market perhaps leading to a desperation trade bailing Atlanta out.