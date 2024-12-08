Atlanta Falcons fans will hate Raheem Morris answers to quarterback questions
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans calling for rookie Michael Penix Jr. aren't going to love their head coach's comments. In the postgame presser Raheem Morris made it clear that Kirk Cousins was the team's quarterback. This while the quarterback hasn't thrown a touchdown in four games and has piled up 8-interceptions during that span.
It makes it extremely murky as to why the Falcons would draft Penix 8th overall in what is a lost season. The Falcons had a chance to win the NFC South and are not opting to even attempt to make a change. This looks exactly as Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith's offense did down the stretch last season. Unable to play a complete game with either the defense or offense failing to show up with the one consistent being back-breaking turnovers from your quarterback. Despite this, Raheem's quote was clear as to what will happen:
"Everything is always discussed, but Kirk Cousins is our quarterback"
This doesn't leave any hope that Penix is going to get a chance to play the Raiders on Monday night. The Falcons rookie quarterback won't solve the penalties or defensive issues but he simply cannot be any worse.
Raheem's strong defense of Cousins is bringing Atlanta fans right back to where they were last season. Completely in control of their destiny and within reach of a playoff berth. What changed the season was a complete lack of answers at quarterback and an inability to change.
Kirk Cousins was supposed to bring stability and a level of consistency to the position. We are in the most important games of the season and he is actively costing his team any chance to win. With Tampa now taking control of the NFC South it should be Penix getting his chance attempting to save Atlanta's season.
This isn't to suggest that it would work or that it would change the season. However, you have to attempt to make the move based simply on how poorly Cousins is playing and how often the quarterback is costing his team. Something Morris seems to be far from considering despite what we are seeing on the field.