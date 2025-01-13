Atlanta Falcons fans won't be amused by Kyle Pitts' laughable record

Kyle Pitts making NFL history might come as a surprise to Atlanta Falcons fans. Whether it was causing Penix's first career interception or getting called out by the GM this season was far from impressive for the Atlanta tight-end. Still, anytime you make NFL history in a league this established it is noteworthy.

However, it isn't going to surprise fans the type of history that Kyle Pitts made this season. The tight-end became the only player in NFL history to score the exact number of touchdowns as he years in the league for his first four seasons. It is a record Atlanta Falcons fans are having fun with considering the possibilities deep into Kyle's career. A tongue in cheek way of dealing with continued frustration over what has been a miss of a draft pick.

Kyle Pitts TD scored by season



1st 1

2nd 2

3rd 3

4th 4



He is the only player EVER to score exactly 1, 2, 3 and 4 TD in his 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th NFL seasons



Kyle Pitts has struggled to consistently make an impact since his rookie season. Excuses seemed obvious with Arthur Smith's play calling and awful quarterback play being pointed to. However, the reason for Pitts' struggles are obvious when you turn on the tape and watch the way the pass catcher plays.

Yes, there is improved blocking and at times precise route running, however, there are consistent lapses in effort. Pitts is unable to play through contact and often powers down before a play is completely over.

It is something that cannot be coached but a willingness to play through contact and the whistle. You either have it as a player or you don't and it is obvious which Kyle Pitts is. Atlanta fans are left hoping that yet another quarterback change will unlock the tight-end.

The good news for Falcons fans is the trio of Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. Whether or not Pitts remains on the roster the Falcons have more than enough talent at the skill positions to push them into playoff contention in the 2025 season.