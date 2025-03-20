Atlanta Falcons fans won't be thrilled with latest free agency grade

CBS Sports graded each team for their moves in the first wave of free agency. The outlet has rarely been kind to the Atlanta Falcons offseasons and that continued with Atlanta being handed a C- for their early moves. While harsh, the grade is fair when you consider the number of needs Atlanta is yet to fully address on the defensive side. Atlanta handled the first wave of free agency correctly not overspending with a long offseason still ahead.

Two things can be true the Falcons were underwhelming early in free agency, and they handled it correctly. The decision to sign Kirk Cousins in the 2024 offseason always limited your free-agency ceiling. Atlanta doesn't have the cap space to spend heavily and needed to shop in the bargain aisles and look for the right fits.

Atlanta's tough grade is deserved in a quiet start to the 2025 offseason

Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo remain the team's biggest signings thus far. Both are great potential contributors, but neither is going to change life for the Atlanta defense. These are not the type of signings that allow you "win" free agency. With that said, the teams winning this portion of the offseason are typically not playoff contenders but rebuilding teams that are ready to turn the page and are willing to overspend.

There are exceptions such as the Washington Commanders who had a surprise path to contention in the 2024 season and a large chunk of cap space. However, the typical top grades at this point in the offseason are simply an indication that you are finishing a rebuild and have money to spend.

Atlanta still has a long way to go in the offseason and could still add contributors either in free agency or potential trades. Their approach to the 2025 draft class has been to focus completely on the defensive side of the ball. We are in the first inning of the offseason and the Falcons are doing exactly what should have been expected.

Despite the harsh grade and lack of splashy moves, it isn't time for concern. Atlanta's front office has plenty of time to rebuild the defense and find a way to trade Kirk Cousins.