Atlanta Falcons fans won't love Jessie Bates' latest take on playoff hopes

The Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes are still alive needing a win over Carolina and a New Orleans upset over the Tampa Bay Bucs. Beating the Panthers is expected but cheering for New Orleans is an impossible task even if it were on the table they could beat Tampa. The Panthers were Atlanta's best chance of an upset over the Bucs and they were rolled in what was a convincing win for the Bucs.

It seems Atlanta's dreams of a playoff berth are gone thanks to Kirk Cousins falling off a cliff and poor coaching. Even with these things happening the Cowboys gave the Falcons a second chance with the team only needing a win over Washington to secure their playoff berth. Now they are faced with the impossible task of cheering for a Saints' win something that safety Jessie Bates pointed out.

Jessie Bates: "We have an opportunity to still get in. We’ll be Saints fans this week for sure. I’m sure our fans won’t be happy to hear me say that, but that’s the reality of it. Got to embrace it." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 1, 2025

Jessie Bates attempting to sell cheering for the Saints is understandable but it indicates where this team has fallen. Sitting at 6-3 the Falcons were in complete control and found a way to author a collapse with an easy schedule and continual chances to win games. All that is left for the Falcons in the final week is hoping for a miracle that isn't going to happen.

Even if the Saints were to find their way to upsetting the Bucs it would be a bittersweet way to get in. Tampa's own collapse against a hated rival bailing out a bad Atlanta Falcons team couldn't be viewed as a win but simply lucking their way in.

Bates has remained one of the best players on the roster finding ways to impact winning. In two seasons he has put himself among Atlanta's all-time best free agent signings. With all of that said, the safety is wrong here, Atlanta's season ended in Washington when Raheem Morris forgot how to call timeout. That was a fitting end to a season that is yet another year fans will wish to forget.