Atlanta Falcons finally fix ailing pass rush in full 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 Jalon Walker-LB Georgia

Jalon Walker might not be the Georgia Bulldog fans want to see land in Atlanta. However, he is the most likely target to still be on the board at this point in the draft. The top pass rushers are already out of reach and the Falcons opt to take a player who can play both the edge and off the ball. Walker's impact at Georgia has been underrated and leaves his draft stock at the perfect spot for Atlanta to get a steal.

Having Walker added in with Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss helps give you more flexibility. Atlanta's best option would be to use Walker as a much-needed edge rusher only dropping out past the line of scrimmage on occasion.

Pick #46 Shemar Stewart-EDGE Texas A&M

The pass rush has been a complaint for Atlanta for much of the last decade. Atlanta's GM Terry Fontenot has had four years to fix the problem and hasn't gotten anywhere close to a solution. The first two picks in the draft are an effort to remedy that problem and give the Falcons a much needed boost.

You now have Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Walker, and Stewart as your rotation of edge rushers. Add an established veteran to this group and you're feeling far better about the pass rush than you have during the last four seasons.

Pick #117 Cobee Bryant-CB Kansas

Bryant would be a great piece to bring in to compete for Dee Alford's starting role. Alford is a free agent and a player the Falcons should move on from during the 2025 offseason. If Bryant wasn't a bit undersized the corner would be an early day-two pick or perhaps a borderline end of the first round consideration.

Bryant's fit with Atlanta is obvious and gives the team much-needed secondary depth. Atlanta's focus with their first three picks must be fixing the pass rush and secondary. With limited cap space, it remains important to hit on as many draft picks as possible.

Pick #201 Patrick Jenkins-DL Tulane

Last season's draft class was extremely focused on the defensive line. Atlanta wouldn't have their rookie lineman make any expected impact and the defense fell apart in the final games of the season. This leaves the question of whether or not the Falcons could move off Grady Jarrett or David Onyemata.

Cap space is needed and if your defense is already awful cutting expensive defensive linemen isn't out of the question. With this in mind, the Falcons take a swing at finding cheap depth here and a player that could fall based on where he played.

Pick #244 Will Sheppard-WR Colorado

There is a lot to love about Sheppard if the Falcons are able to add him on the final day of the draft. Chris Blair and KhaDarel Hodge were Atlanta's depth options in the 2024 season. This is the type of talent Sheppard would be competing with to win a depth role. It isn't at all out of the question Sheppard would not only make the roster but find a limited role.

Atlanta needs to find ways to improve their receiver depth and this is a great step in that direction. Sheppard would be a great fit for Atlanta if still on the board at this point.