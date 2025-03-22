Atlanta Falcons finally part ways with failing pass rusher

The Atlanta Falcons have officially parted ways with Lorenzo Carter after the pass rusher signed with the Titans. This ends a three-year run with the Falcons during which Carter compiled 7.0 sacks and a memorable interception that Carter would return for a touchdown. All of this production would come in the 2022-23 seasons with Carter not registering a single sack in 2024 and not creating any plays of note. It was clear the Falcons needed to turn the page a year ago and the team finally made the right move.

Carter was never going to fix Atlanta's pass-rushing woes with the player's ceiling clear as a rotational piece. However, it is impossible to say anyone could have seen the level of regression coming that Carter suffered. Not only did the pass rusher fail to register a single sack, he was consistently awful in run defense. Failing to set the edge and being out of position took away any value the veteran had brought to Atlanta.

The Falcons made the right decision a year too late with veteran Lorenzo Carter

Whether it is being unable to attract impact edge rushers, make the right decisions, or both Atlanta remains unable to fix the pass rush. However, there is some solace in the fact the team will not continue to make the same mistake with Carter. Moving on is the right decision for both sides and allows the Falcons to plug Leonard Floyd into a starting role.

This won't be the last move the Falcons make at the position with a current rotation of Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and Bralen Trice. The team's lack of experienced pass rushers and the need to add a star are clear. What isn't is whether this will come in a trade or in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. The Falcons are not going to be viewed as a serious playoff contender until they can find a way to solve this issue.

Parting ways with Carter and opening up a spot for a new fit is a step in that direction. Carter's time in Atlanta will be defined by frustration and Atlanta's inability as a team to win rushing the passer.