Atlanta Falcons find themselves second in the NFC after Week 6
By Arkesh Ray
Through six weeks of NFL Football, the Falcons find themselves at 4-2 and second in the entire NFC.
This season has been crazy. Sam Darnold is an MVP candidate and the Vikings are 5-0 and first in the NFC, but sitting right behind them in the standings are the Atlanta Falcons. That's right, the Falcons.
The Falcons are 4-2 for the first time since 2016 (the year they made it to the Super Bowl) and they've had some epic wins. They've beaten good teams like the Eagles and the Buccaneers too.
Although many Falcons fans were excited about this team due to all the changes this offseason, mainly adding Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris, it is jarring and exciting to see it finally become a reality.
Atlanta Falcons have a tough stretch of games
- vs. Seattle Seahawks
- @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- vs. Dallas Cowboys
- @ New Orleans Saints
- @ Denver Broncos
- vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
But there is not a team out there the Falcons can't beat when they are playing their game. It is time for the Falcons to prove that they are a real deal and come out of this gauntlet with a winning record.
Rise UP!