Atlanta Falcons fire defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake in unsurprising move

The Atlanta Falcons made NFL headlines heading into Wildcard weekend by firing defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. The move doesn't come as a shock when you consider the defensive struggles the Falcons endured. There were reasons to believe in Atlanta's end-of-season presser that this move was coming. The former Atlanta DC wasn't helped by the fact his unit gave up back-to-back game winning drives in overtime denying Michael Penix Jr. the chance to ever touch the football and give Atlanta a winning season.

The question now facing the Falcons is who could be brought in to fill the role. With the hiring cycle in full swing, the Falcons should be patient to see who misses out on head coaching jobs. There are a number of ties to current head coach Raheem Morris that would make a level of sense. The Falcons are likely to take their time with the hire and make sure to find the right fit for what will be a pivotal 2025 season for both Morris and GM Terry Fontenot.

The #Falcons have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, sources tell me and @RapSheet. DL coach Jay Rodgers has been let go as well. pic.twitter.com/4tG0g6pgnZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2025

Jimmy Lake was always an interesting fit for the Falcons and it quickly became clear it wasn't going to work. Despite early defensive success, the team was consistently unable to adjust. Predictable coverages allowed a capable quarterback to figure out Atlanta's defense in the second-half.

An inability to adjust along with bad pieces around him limited the ceiling of the Atlanta defensive coordinator. Considering the pressure on the 2025 season Atlanta fans should expect a veteran hire. Raheem Morris will be looking for stability and trust that allows him to trust his coordinator and focus on growing as a head coach.

It will be interesting to see which path the Falcons choose as the team attempts to progress and put together a playoff roster for the first time since the 2017 season.