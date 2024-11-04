Atlanta Falcons frustration with 2024 draft class continues despite key win
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are 6-3 with a comfortable lead in the NFC South and two very winnable road games upcoming. Aside from the team's lack of a pass rush, the one consistent frustration remains the lack of impact from the 2024 draft class. It would seem Sunday was the perfect time for rookie Brandon Dorlus to make his long-awaited debut.
With key defensive injuries, the door was unquestionably open for a player who would yet again be inactive. This isn't new for Atlanta's rookie class it has remained a non-factor for much of the season. Of their first four picks two are currently dealing with injuries with Michael Penix Jr. backing up Kirk Cousins and Brandon Dorlus unable to make the active roster.
Despite the exciting season results Atlanta's 2024 draft class has an easy argument as the league's worst
With Atlanta sitting in control of their division and in great playoff positioning there is no questioning the job security of the front office. Despite how little of an impact the draft class has had Kirk Cousins, Zac Robinson, and a strong wave of free agent signings are keeping the heat off Atlanta's failing class.
It would seem by pure dumb luck the Falcons would have managed to draft at least one contributing player among this year's class. The fact there isn't one name to point to speaks to either a historically bad draft class or an extremely slow developing one.
A lot of how this class is defined depends on Penix and whether or not he proves to be a long-term answer after Kirk Cousins. If the quarterback is the next man up the heat and frustration with this year's decisions will melt away.
With that said, the hope of a future franchise quarterback does nothing to melt away the frustrations of this year. For an Atlanta team that is so close to being a serious contender in the NFC, it is fair to wonder about Atlanta's draft process and the continual lack of impact this season.