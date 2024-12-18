Atlanta Falcons given Sunday Night Football finale in surprising move

For the Atlanta Falcons to have any chance of ending their season in the playoffs they must win out the rest of the way. Even if the Falcons win out there is a very good chance, they are 10-7 and still sitting at home in the second week of January. The Falcons are going to need help to make the playoffs but with a game against the New York Giants looming they are still very much alive.

With this in mind, the schedule has been shaken up with the Falcons being handed another prime-time game. While the Monday Night Football showdown in Las Vegas was expected to be the finale for the Falcons in prime time this season, their game against Washington has been flexed into the season's final Sunday Night Football.

Set for Sunday Night Football in Washington pic.twitter.com/AsLO3WNCNh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 17, 2024

The Falcons vs. Commanders does have a lot of playoff implications making the move somewhat understandable. Still, you now have another potential Kirk Cousins prime-time game as the quarterback continues to find ways to fall apart.

A sentiment that would have been shocking in October with Cousins lighting the league on fire. Setting the single-game franchise passing record and pushing the Falcons to a commanding 6-3 record. Fast forward two months and the team's playoff hopes are barely alive at 7-7 needing major help from multiple teams to find their way back into the playoffs.

Aside from the obvious quarterback stories, you do have an interesting coaching matchup with Raheem Morris vs. Dan Quinn. The former Atlanta head coach is in his first year with Washington after spending time as a defensive coordinator with the Cowboys. Morris spent time in Atlanta on Quinn's staff in Atlanta as a coordinator. The coaches both know each other well and have both continually played close games in what should be obvious wins. A fitting finale for the league and likely what should be the end of Atlanta's playoff hopes.