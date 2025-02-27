Atlanta Falcons GM doubles down on team's offseason plans for Kirk Cousins

Ahead of the NFL Combine, Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot once again was answering questions about Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback put his team in an awful position by talking about an injury that was never reported as the reasoning for his fall from grace. This is a huge story in itself and continues to add to the frustration of what was one of the worst signings in recent Atlanta history. A signing the Falcons insist they are content remaining stuck with.

Fontenot again spoke about the team's plans to keep the veteran quarterback as the backup quarterback. Whether or not you should believe this report is up for debate. It could easily be taken as a GM posturing in an attempt to help add trade interest. It is worth noting the Falcons cannot part ways with Cousins until after June 1st if they hope to avoid a crippling dead cap hit.

No matter what solution they find for the quarterback, they will be stuck paying at least a part of the veteran's deal. This is a piece of why the team could opt to keep Cousins and head into camp hoping for a trade. Michael Penix Jr. has an extensive injury history and is only three starts into his career as well. All reasons the team could opt to keep the veteran around far longer than expected.

Leading us to the final piece of the puzzle, which is the control Cousins still maintains over any potential deal. Yes, the Falcons can cut the quarterback early in the summer and be able to swallow the dead cap hit. However, any potential trade must be approved by Cousins who hold a no-trade clause. This leaves all the power in Kirk's hands, making it possible the quarterback refuses to leave Atlanta. No matter how it plays out, it continues to be one of the weirder stories around the league.