Atlanta Falcons GM points out the obvious for struggling Kyle Pitts

Terry Fontenot held his end-of-season presser on Thursday touching on a myriad of problems. One of those problems was Atlanta Falcons tight-end Kyle Pitts. Fontenot didn't say anything negative about the fifth-year Falcon rather pointing out the lack of production since his rookie season. Fontenot noted that there wouldn't be "excuses" and that the team would do everything they could to unlock his full ability.

Another offseason for Kyle Pitts that fans must attempt to convince themselves another quarterback change will be the key. Pitts had one great moment with Michael Penix Jr. but his production remained inconsistent in the final three games. Despite the pass catcher's immense talent the problem remains the same and unless Pitts adjust will continue to haunt his production.

Kyle Pitts consistently plays small unable to finish plays motoring down before the whistle sounds

As harsh as this might seem it is the reality of what we've seen from Pitts for the last three seasons. Kyle Pitts often motors down at the end of routes not looking back to help his quarterback. Attempting to make a catch through contact is rare, with a bump often enough to stop the play and break up any possible catches.

Watching Pitts on tape the tight-end plays as an undersized receiver with a questionable motor. Despite having an immense size advantage and having improved as a blocker it doesn't show up in his route running.

The immense talent that caused Atlanta to draft a tight-end inside the top four didn't leave without warning. The problem for Pitts has been the increase in attention and talent in coverage. What was easy in college is far more difficult for a player who had a history of dominating based on his size and speed alone.

The good news for fans holding out hope, is that these are fixable. Effort and energy can be changed, though considering we are three years into these issues it is hard to believe anything changes. The only factors that could alter this is Kyle Pitts staring down the chance to hit free agency along with playing with the best quarterback he has had in three years.