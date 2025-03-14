Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot deserves credit for early free agency approach

The lack of splashy moves from the Falcons has caused some frustration among Falcons fans. A quiet first week of free agency has left many frustrated with GM Terry Fontenot. While Atlanta's GM has made a myriad of mistakes, his approach to 2025 free agency isn't among them. Looking at the consistent overpays happening, the Falcons have been wise to sit back and patiently search for the right fits.

Whether it is the Kirk Cousins signing or the consistent draft misses, there isn't any question Fontenot hasn't exactly covered himself in glory. However, this doesn't mean that the GM is always wrong, and his approach to free agency deserves far more credit. Atlanta is in a precarious position needing both to rebuild the defense and find ways to open up cap space. It is a difficult line to walk and one Atlanta's front office has done an impressive job of thus far.

Terry Fontenot deserves far more credit for his cautious approach in free agency

Atlanta hasn't brought in one contract that is going to prevent the franchise from locking up key pieces. Making the tough choice to move on from both Drew Dalman and Grady Jarrett while painful were necessary.

Atlanta's biggest moves have been signing pass rusher Leonard Floyd and retaining a number of key depth pieces. The Falcons aren't simply sitting back refusing to make moves but are searching for the fits and bargains within free agency. Making too many moves in the first week of free agency speaks to a level of desperation Atlanta lacks.

Yes, the team still needs a number of key pieces and is looking to rebuild the defense. The answers the franchise is seeking will be found in the draft and in bargain deals. Atlanta isn't going to solve their issues with a splashy signing or two. The lack of cap space and number of needs prevent this path from being an option.

With this in mind, Fontenot and Atlanta's front office have done a great job early on. This must continue as the team attempts to put together a winning roster for the first time since the 2017 season.