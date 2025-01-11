Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot doubles down on offseason plans for Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot held his end of season press conference this week, touching on a number of issues the team is facing. The Atlanta media was surprisingly tough after what was a very frustrating end to the 2024 season. One of the biggest issues raised was the future of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Before the offseason began reports emerged that the Falcons would cut Kirk Cousins to avoid an upcoming roster bonus. A report that Fontenot dismissed doubling down on Atlanta's lack of willingness to cut the veteran quarterback. The Falcons are comfortable with moving into the 2025 season with Cousins as their backup quarterback according to Atlanta's GM. The Falcons will either trade Kirk Cousins or move into the 2025 season with the veteran as their backup option.

Terry Fontenot doubles down on Atlanta's plans to keep or trade Kirk Cousins

If you're wondering why the Falcons would opt to either keep or trade the quarterback, it is simple math. Keeping the quarterback on the roster as the backup option is far cheaper than cutting Kirk and paying him to play elsewhere. Atlanta can trade Kirk Cousins and save far more than if the quarterback is kept on the roster.

Atlanta's cap space is already limited adding the additional $25-million in cap space it would cost to cut Kirk Cousins doesn't make sense. The options left on the table are either Kirk re-working his deal, Atlanta trading the veteran, or Fontenot and the Falcons following through with a historically paid backup quarterback.

Having a backup with Kirk's experience and ability to help guide Michael Penix Jr. would be ideal if the Falcons are paying the veteran anyway. However, it seems very unlikely the Falcons will opt to keep the veteran and end his career as a starter.

With how long Kirk Cousins stayed in the starting lineup it was clear how much respect the coaching staff and front office had for the veteran. If the Falcons keep Cousins on the bench in his late-thirties it would likely end his chances at finding a starting role.

Perhaps the most interesting story of Atlanta's offseason that will continue to develop. How will Kirk respond to Atlanta's plans to keep him on the roster without a path to starting? The answer will go a long way in determining how this plays out.