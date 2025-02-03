Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot makes shocking decision in 2025 NFL mock draft

Pick #15 Matthew Golden-WR Texas

It makes zero sense for the Falcons to take anything other than a corner or an edge rusher in the first round. However, this same argument could be used the last two years and Atlanta selected Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. Since Terry Fontenot has taken over as the GM the Falcons have selected all offensive players during day one of the draft. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Robinson, and Penix are the team's last four selections.

It is at least on the board they follow this path yet again and make a shocking decision. If that is the case there is no better fit in Atlanta's range than Matthew Golden. The explosive receiver would fit well and help put pressure on the defense. Golden's frame is going to limit his ability as a blocker but that is the only cause for concern. It is a great fit that puts Ray-Ray McCloud as the 4th receiver and gives Atlanta the best collection of weapons in the league.

Pick #46 Jack Sawyer-EDGE Ohio State

Jack Sawyer made THE play that helped Ohio State secure a National Championship and has his name moving up draft boards. Sawyer is a great fit for Atlanta and would have a chance to win a starting role in his rookie year. Right now Atlanta's edge rushers are Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice. Two players that are far from proven and must be improved upon in free agency or in the draft.

If the Falcons do opt to go offense in the first round it is safe to assume moves will be made in free agency. Sawyer is a great compliment to whatever moves are made will have a chance to contribute in year one. His size and motor as exactly what you want to see from a pass rusher. A perfect fit the Falcons cannot pass up if Sawyer is still on the board here.

Pick #117 Zy Alexander- CB LSU

The only reason Alexander could be on the board at this point is past injury concerns. The corner is one of the smartest defensive backs in the draft and always finds a way to get to the football. This is exactly the type of player Atlanta's secondary has been lacking to help A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates. Zy would have a chance to win the second or third corner role depending on the moves in free agency.

Aside from the injuries, there will need to be improvements in Alexander's focus in zone. However, the fit and upside are both far to obvious to ignore. Landing Alexander and Sawyer after taking a receiver in round one is a huge win.

Pick #201 Barryn Sorrell-EDGE Texas

Sorrell is a limited pass rusher that shows zero quit. With every player having obvious flaws in this point in the draft you're looking for raw talent and effort. Sorrell fits this description perfectly and could find a way into Atlanta's pass rushing rotation. When you consider last season's contributors the bar is incredibly low even for a rookie. Sorrell is a solid addition with a chance to make the final roster and find a depth role.

Pick #244 Riley Leonard-QB Notre Dame

If Kirk Cousins is indeed on the move the Falcons are going to need to add to the quarterback position. Riley Leonard wouldn't be the primary backup but would be a great option as a project third quarterback. Bring in a veteran behind Penix to help guide the second year player and add Leonard as a short yardage weapon.

Philly has perfected the tush-push play that is nearly unstoppable. As frustrated as some fans might be with the play it is an elite idea. The Eagles understand if they get 7-8 yards in their first two plays the chains are going to keep moving. Atlanta isn't going to want to put Penix in harm's way but could still run the play with Leonard. Having the quarterback on the active roster just to run the play would be a wise decision. Bijan Robinson has been inconsistent in short-yardage situations as has Tyler Allgeier. Add a player capable of running a play proving to be close to unstoppable.