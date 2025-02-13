Atlanta Falcons have already set Michael Penix Jr. to take a leap forward in 2025

The 2025 Atlanta Falcons offense will bring back an unusual amount of stability this offseason. The only remaining drama is how Atlanta opts to part ways with Kirk Cousins. Only center Drew Dalman isn't under contract for next season with every other starting player set to return. This stability as well as the return of OC Zac Robinson has perfectly set Michael Penix Jr. up to take a leap forward this offseason.

Atlanta's quarterback has already flashed why the team believes he is the future of the franchise. It is rare to see such a young player with so much poise. This despite not having first team reps the entire season before being tossed into a playoff situation in back-to-back weeks. Despite the losses Penix more than did his part with Atlanta's defense letting the team down.

Michael Penix Jr. is set up to establish himself as a top-ten quarterback in the 2025 season

While this might seem extreme for a starter only three games into his career it speaks to his talent level and what the Falcons have built around him. The offensive line even without Dalman is arguably the strongest unit on the roster. Add in the impact of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney, and the reasons to fall in love with the offensive potential are obvious.

There is the wildcard of Kyle Pitts as well whose potential still could be unlocked if the proper quarterback and effort were found. All of this adds up to a stacked offensive unit that simply can focus on building chemistry and new plays for the 2025 season.

Looking back at games against Philly, Carolina, and Tampa Bay early in the season it is fun to imagine how great this offense can be with a healthy quarterback. Not only is Penix healthy but his arm talent and ability to move changes what you can call. All setting up Penix for a breakout season that will leave no questions as to whether or not the Falcons have their quarterback of the future.